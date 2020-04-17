Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,607 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,812. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

