Scout Investments Inc. Sells 100,083 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,083 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,647.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 89,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,587. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

