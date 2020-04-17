Scout Investments Inc. Sells 106,965 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,965 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.