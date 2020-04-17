Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,072 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 3,483,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,795. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

