Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,106 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of J2 Global worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 275,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,341. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

