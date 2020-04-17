Scout Investments Inc. Sells 122,485 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 122,485 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $236,707,000 after buying an additional 86,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.13. 2,982,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

