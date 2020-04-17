Scout Investments Inc. Sells 13,313 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 792,003 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 10,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.