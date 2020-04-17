Scout Investments Inc. Sells 14,862 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock valued at $90,795,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $13.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,171,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,804. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.