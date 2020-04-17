Scout Investments Inc. Sells 15,695 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 91,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

