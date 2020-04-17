Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ICU Medical worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

