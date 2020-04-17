Scout Investments Inc. Sells 37,986 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,986 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

HII traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.50. 214,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

