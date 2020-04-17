Scout Investments Inc. Sells 40,119 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,223. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.