Scout Investments Inc. Sells 50,096 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of CF Industries worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after buying an additional 45,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 336,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

