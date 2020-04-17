Scout Investments Inc. Sells 617,796 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,796 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $69,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. 38,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

