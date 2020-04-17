Scout Investments Inc. Sells 62,634 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,634 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

NYSE TXT traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $27.19. 193,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

