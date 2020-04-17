Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,314 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pegasystems worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $155,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

