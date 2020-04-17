Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,315 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,409. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

