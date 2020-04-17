Scout Investments Inc. Sells 91,726 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Ryanair worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

RYAAY stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

