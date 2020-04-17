Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,712. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

