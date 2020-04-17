Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of LHC Group worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,811. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Stephens dropped their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

