Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 352,722 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 2,755,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,081. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

