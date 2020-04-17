SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 47,469 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

