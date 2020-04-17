SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 468,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.48. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $11,366.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

