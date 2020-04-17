SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPX worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.