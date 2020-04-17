SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 61.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $237,843. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 945,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,924. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

