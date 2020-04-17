Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Insider Purchases A$40,027.82 in Stock

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) insider Andrew McEvoy acquired 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).

ASX SLK traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.32 ($2.35). 456,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.36. Sealink Travel Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of A$5.31 ($3.77).

Get Sealink Travel Group alerts:

About Sealink Travel Group

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.