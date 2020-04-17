SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 55% against the dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $27,094.30 and $1,962.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.