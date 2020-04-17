SHIELD (XSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $73,147.85 and approximately $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02432423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.03300927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00604014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00799427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00077117 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00585051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.