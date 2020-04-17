Shift Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Shift has a market capitalization of $300,311.20 and $247.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

