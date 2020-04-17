Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Shopify stock traded up $14.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.00. 5,862,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.11. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -487.38 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a one year low of $211.31 and a one year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 105,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,802,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,169 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 2,444,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

