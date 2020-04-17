Shore Capital Lowers Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 300

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 240.83 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.09. The stock has a market cap of $644.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

In related news, insider Simonetta Rigo bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Also, insider Mike Kellard bought 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,919.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

