Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price (down from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

BOWL stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Mathew Hart bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,772.17). Also, insider Ivan Schofield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $10,075,000.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

