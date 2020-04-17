Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Drops By 23.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,009,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

