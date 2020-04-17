Short Interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Drops By 23.0%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 948,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $28.11. 2,617,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

