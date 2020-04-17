Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Drops By 24.1%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 488,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRN. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CTRN stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.29. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.