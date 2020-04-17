Short Interest in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Increases By 16.8%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 16,901,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

