Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Decreases By 23.9%

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 1,746,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,769. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

