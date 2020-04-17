Short Interest in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Decreases By 24.1%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded up $9.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.84. 161,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,868. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $270.23.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.