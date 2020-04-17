Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Grows By 15.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 1,229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NYSE FVRR opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.65 million and a P/E ratio of -25.82.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.