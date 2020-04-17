Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Increases By 16.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 7,901,100 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of FSM opened at $2.54 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

