Short Interest in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Decreases By 23.7%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 21,363,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. 4,006,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,456,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in FOX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in FOX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

