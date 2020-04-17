Short Interest in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) Rises By 17.8%

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jumei International by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Shares of JMEI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Jumei International has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.