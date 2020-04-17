Short Interest in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Increases By 56.2%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 6,997,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,898,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,906,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.