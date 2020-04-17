Short Interest in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Grows By 53.6%

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 1,842,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

ONTO stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.