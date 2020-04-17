Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Decreases By 23.5%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 16,866,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $59.23. 10,469,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

