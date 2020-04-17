Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Decreases By 24.3%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,492,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 11,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,696. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 480,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

