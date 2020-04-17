Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rises By 15.3%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

