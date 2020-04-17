Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rises By 17.1%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 7,303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

