Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Decreases By 24.1%

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 456,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,016. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

