Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Decreases By 23.3%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,179,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 945,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sientra by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sientra by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,897. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

